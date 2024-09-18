PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 1.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: AUBA Videos
RMT Average Annual Return
WAL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.