PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.29% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRH was trading at a 26.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.65% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 1.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.