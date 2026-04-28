PG&E's Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/30/26, PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of PCG.PRG's recent share price of $18.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of PCG.PRG to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRG shares open for trading on 4/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.45%, which compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRG shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 4.49% of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRG) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.