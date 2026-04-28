PG&E's Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 4.49% of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).
In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRG) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.
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