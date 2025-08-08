PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:
In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently up about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are down about 0.7%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Institutional Holders of BFT
ZWS Options Chain
UPB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.