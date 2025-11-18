Markets
PCG.PRE

PG&E's Preferred Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

November 18, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $18.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 24.93% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.04% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRE shares, versus PCG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:

PCG.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently up about 7.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.6%.

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of EQC
 TLEH shares outstanding history
 VOYG Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of EQC-> TLEH shares outstanding history-> VOYG Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCG.PRE
PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.