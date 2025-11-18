PG&E's Preferred Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $18.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 24.93% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.04% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRE shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently up about 7.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.6%.

