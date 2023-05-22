PG&E's Preferred Series A Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $16.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.23% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 33.51% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 34.79% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRE shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently down about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSCM
EOG YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.