PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $16.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.44% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 34.37% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 33.46% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRE shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:
In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.7%.
