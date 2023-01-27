PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:
In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1.2%.
