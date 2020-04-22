PG&E's Chief Executive Will Retire After 14 Months

Pacific Gas and Electric said its chief executive, Bill Johnson, will step down on June 30.

Pacific Gas and Electric said its chief executive, Bill Johnson, will step down on June 30.

Pacific Gas and Electric said its chief executive, Bill Johnson, will step down on June 30.

Pacific Gas and Electric said its chief executive is retiring and will step down on June 30.

CEO Bill Johnson joined the company last April, after more than six years at the helm of the Tennessee Valley Authority. In his time at the TVA, he was reportedly the federal government’s highest-paid employee.

Johnson is overseeing the contentious restructuring of the utility and its holding company PG&E (ticker: PCG). If the company exits bankruptcy court by June 30, it will be able to access a state fund created to help finance the costs of future catastrophic wildfires.

“I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations,” Johnson said in a statement. “By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met.”

The executive brought in roughly $7 million last year, with $1.7 million in base pay, a $3 million signing bonus and $2.3 million in stock awards. While his total compensation was listed at $18.5 million in the company’s annual report, $11.1 million of that is in the form stock options that only pay off if the company’s stock rises above $20 by 2023, $25 by 2023, and $50 by 2024. The annual filing also said that Johnson had a three-year employment agreement with the company.

Johnson’s June 30 departure means he is leaving roughly 14 months after he started. If he had left his post less than a year after joining, the company would have been able to claw back his $3 million signing bonus, according to the filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.