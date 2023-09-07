PG&E's 1st Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $14.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.53% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRH was trading at a 40.58% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 34.45% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRH shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 2.5%.
