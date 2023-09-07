News & Insights

PCG.PRH

PG&E's 1st Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

September 07, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $14.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.53% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRH was trading at a 40.58% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 34.45% in the "Electric Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRH shares, versus PCG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

PCG.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 2.5%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

