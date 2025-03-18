PG&E's 1st Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.09), with shares changing hands as low as $16.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRI was trading at a 32.78% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.05% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRI shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) is currently down about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.