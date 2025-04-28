PG&E's 1st Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:
In Monday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.2%.
