$PGEN Earnings Preview: Recent $PGEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PGEN ($PGEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,377,000 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
$PGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $PGEN stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT added 1,465,962 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,641,877
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 792,731 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $887,858
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 655,113 shares (+1316.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $733,726
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 532,545 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $596,450
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $560,000
- LEXAURUM ADVISORS, LLC added 417,055 shares (+151.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,101
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 382,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,958
