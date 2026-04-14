PG&E (XTRA:PCG) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 20.46

The average one-year price target for PG&E (XTRA:PCG) has been revised to 20,46 € / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of 18,56 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17,20 € to a high of 25,41 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from the latest reported closing price of 15,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an decrease of 751 owner(s) or 45.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.27%, an increase of 31.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.61% to 2,132,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 115,610K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,421K shares , representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 74,845K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,590K shares , representing an increase of 37.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 40.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 62,134K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,002K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 42,284K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,077K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 80.15% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 35,968K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,092K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 80.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.