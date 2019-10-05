PG&E To Turn Off Power For Safety In Portions Of Butte, Plumas, Yuba Counties

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company confirmed that it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff in portions of Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties today. No other counties will be affected.

PG&E expects to begin turning off power for about 10,000 customers at 10 p.m. tonight. The company anticipates the period of peak winds will occur from 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The company noted that it opened its Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 4, and has been monitoring the weather and the evolving situation.

