Markets
PCG

PG&E To Sell San Francisco Headquarters Complex To Hines Atlas US For $800 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company said that it agreed to sell its San Francisco headquarters complex, which includes 77 Beale Street and 245 Market Street, to Hines Atlas US LP for $800 million.

The company seeks California Public Utilities Commission or "CPUC" approval to return the net gain realized on the sale to PG&E customers.

PG&E noted that it remains on track for a phased move into its new headquarters at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland, beginning in the first half of 2022. The move is part of PG&E's broader commitment to implement changes for the long-term benefit of its customers and communities.

PG&E expects the move to Oakland to result in substantially lower headquarters costs over a long-term period.

As per the terms of the sale deal, the transaction closing is contingent on CPUC approval of the sale. PG&E will be proposing to the CPUC to distribute about $390 million to $420 million to customers resulting from the gain on sale over a five-year period to offset future customer rates.

PG&E also plans to consolidate two other East Bay satellite office locations—3401 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon and 1850 Gateway Boulevard in Concord—into the new Oakland headquarters.

In addition, PG&E announced another strategic sale of non-core assets earlier this year: the $973 million sale of transmission tower wireless licenses to SBA Communications Corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular