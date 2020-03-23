PG&E to Plead Guilty to Manslaughter in Camp Fire Cases

Bankrupt California utility PG&E (NYSE: PCG) has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire related to the 2018 Camp Fire, clearing a key hurdle in the company's effort to emerge from bankruptcy court protection this year.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 to deal with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities stemming from the Camp Fire, among the deadliest in California history. While in many cases a bankruptcy filing is game over for equity holders, the utility's plan of reorganization envisions common shares retaining some of their value upon emergence.

Image source: Getty Images.

Over the last year, the company has worked out deals with a number of key creditor groups, and hopes to emerge from bankruptcy protection midyear. Resolving these charges will clear one of the remaining lingering issues related to the Camp Fire.

"The action we took today is an important step in taking responsibility for the past and working to create a better future for all concerned," PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said in a statement. "We want wildfire victims, our customers, our regulators and leaders to know that the lessons we learned from the Camp Fire remain a driving force for us to transform this company."

As part of the agreement, PG&E must pay the maximum $3.5 million fine in addition to $500,000 to the Butte County District Attorney Environmental and Consumer Protection Trust Fund to cover costs related to the investigation of the fire. The deal is subject to approval by the Butte County Superior Court, as well as the federal bankruptcy court overseeing PG&E's case.

PG&E previously reached settlements with all groups of victims from wildfires in 2015, 2017, and 2018, totaling approximately $25.5 billion.

Shares of PG&E traded up 10% on Monday following the announcement. The shares lost more than half of their value in 2019.

10 stocks we like better than PG&E

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PG&E wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.