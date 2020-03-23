PG&E To Plead Guilty To 84 Counts Of Involuntary Manslaughter On 2018 Camp Fire

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire stemming from the 2018 Camp Fire.

The company has resolved all state charges related to the 2018 Camp Fire through a plea agreement with the Butte County District Attorney.

The company will pay the maximum of approximately $4 million in fines including the expenses related to the District Attorney's investigation.

PCG is currently trading at $7.97 up $0.75 or 10.39 percent.

In addition, PG&E has agreed to fund efforts to restore access to water for the next five years for residents impacted by the loss of the Miocene Canal, which was destroyed by the fire.

In November, 2018, the Camp Fire destroyed the towns of Paradise and Concow, impacted Magalia and other parts of Butte County and took the lives of more than 80 people. Thousands lost their homes and businesses. Many others were forced to evacuate and leave their lives behind. The company's equipment started the fire.

Previously, PG&E reached settlements with all groups of victims from wildfires in 2015, 2017 and 2018, totaling about $25.5 billion. This amount includes payment for all claims from individuals impacted by the Camp Fire and reimbursement for claims by Butte County agencies.

