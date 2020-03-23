US Markets

PG&E to plead guilty on involuntary manslaughter charges

Shariq Khan Reuters
PG&E Corp said on Monday it has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a settlement with the Butte County district Attorney's office in California for the utility's role in the deadly wildfires that ravaged the state and pushed the company into bankruptcy.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in January last year, citing potential liabilities in excess of $30 billion from deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018 linked to its equipment.

