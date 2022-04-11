PG&E To Pay $55 Mln To Settle Two California Wildfires

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) said Monday that it has reached a settlement with the district attorneys representing six Northern California counties over the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire. The settlement requires PG&E to pay about $55 million over five years.

As a result of the settlement agreements, no criminal charges will be filed in the Dixie Fire, and the criminal complaint regarding the Kincade Fire will be dismissed.

PG&E noted that it has also entered into long-term agreements with Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, Sonoma and Tehama counties to strengthen wildfire safety and response programs and to work with local organizations affected by the fires to help rebuild impacted communities. PG&E also committed to a five-year monitorship of its vegetation management and system inspection work in the six counties.

As part of PG&E's commitment to work with local organizations and communities, most of the money that PG&E will pay as part of the settlements - over $35 million - will go to local non-profit organizations, including Fire Safe Councils, volunteer fire departments, local schools and community groups such as Rotary Clubs, Chambers of Commerce and organizations serving veterans and the homeless.

In addition, PG&E will pay a $7.5 million civil penalty to Sonoma County related to the Kincade Fire and a $1 million civil penalty to each of the five North Valley counties related to the Dixie Fire.

