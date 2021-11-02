Markets
PCG

PG&E To Pay $125 Mln Fine For Sparking 2019 Kincade Wildfire

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PG&E (PCG) was slapped with a $125 million penalty by California's energy regulator for sparking the Kincade wildfire, which burned more than 77,000 acres and destroyed 374 structures in Sonoma County in 2019.

The California Public Utilities Commission's Safety and Enforcement Division proposed the penalties and permanent disallowances against the company for violations related to the Kincade wildfire.

As per the proposed settlement, PG&E would pay a $40 million penalty to California's General Fund and incur an $85 million permanent disallowance for cost recovery for the permanent removal of abandoned transmission facilities within its service territory.

The CPUC noted that the proposed settlement would address the violations through shareholder-funded permanent removal of multiple abandoned transmission facilities within PG&E's service territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular