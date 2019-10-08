US Markets

PG&E to cut off power to nearly 800,000 customers to reduce wildfire risk

Shanti S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk following severe wind warnings.

The company expects to shut off power in some areas early Wednesday and said the outage will potentially impact 34 Californian counties.

PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy protection this year, had said it would significantly expand the practice of shutting off power to communities at risk of wildfire when conditions demand it, despite objections from some consumer advocates who said such disruptions can harm people who need electricity for medical equipment.

