US Markets

PG&E submits multi-party proposal for California wildfires

Contributor
Rishika Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

PG&E Corp said on Tuesday it submitted a multi-party settlement agreement related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Adds background and company's share movement

Dec 17 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp PCG.N said on Tuesday it submitted a multi-party settlement agreement related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The proposal prohibits the energy utility from seeking $1.625 billion in wildfire-related costs from customers.

The settlement also proposes that PG&E pay $50 million for shareholder-funded system enhancements, specifically on the company's electric transmission and distribution system.

PG&E's stock jumped about 4% to $11.34, after the closing bell.

The settlement agreement with wildfire victims forms the cornerstone of PG&E's plan to exit bankruptcy. The company sought bankruptcy protection from creditors in January following thousands of legal claims from at least 22 fires.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rishika.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 99 7277 8938; Reuters Messaging: rishika.chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular