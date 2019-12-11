PG&E Stock Won't Go to Zero but It Isn't Worth Buying, Analyst Says.

PG&E’s restructuring plan still requires equity fundraising in the form of a rights offering and, more important, billions of dollars in debt at the holding-company level. So analyst Praful Mehta puts the per-share value of the stock at $10.50.

There is now a “0% probability” that shares of PG&E will go to zero, after the company reached a deal with a group representing underinsured and uninsured wildfire victims, according to Citigroup. That doesn’t mean the stock is a buy, though.

Pacific Gas and Electric and its holding company PG&E (ticker: PCG) have agreed to pay $13.5 billion to victims of wildfires started by the California utility’s equipment in 2017 and 2018. That is nearly $5 billion more than the company had originally offered, and $2 billion more than it has agreed to pay to settle wildfire costs that were covered by insurance. Half of the compensation will be in cash and the other half will be in shares.

The deal gives PG&E an advantage over a group of bondholders competing for control of the company, Citi analyst Praful Mehta said. Judge Dennis Montali, who is overseeing the bankruptcy, gave bondholders permission to propose a plan because they co-wrote it with the wildfire-victims group.

So “without that leverage, we see very low likelihood of [bankruptcy] Judge Montali…keeping two competing plans alive,” the analyst wrote in a Wednesday note.

The bondholders’ plan would have been financed by the sale of new shares, which would constitute a more than 90% stake in the company. In other words, it would have left the current shares with effectively no value.

But PG&E’s restructuring plan still requires equity fundraising in the form of a rights offering and, more important, billions of dollars in debt at the holding-company level. So Mehta puts the per-share value of the stock at $10.50, nearly 15% below Tuesday’s closing price of $12.32.

That is because the utility’s holding company can issue only about $4 billion of debt before it puts its investment-grade bond rating at risk, he said. That means the rest of the money has to come from equity issuance or other, more-innovative sources, he said. PG&E could make another push to issue a tax-exempt bond, but that would require legislative action and the company’s previous attempts to lobby for that legislation weren’t successful.

PG&E’s deal with wildfire victims does accomplish one important thing, however. It puts the company on track to exit bankruptcy by the end of June 2020. PG&E needs to exit bankruptcy court by that deadline to tap a state wildfire fund created to cover the costs of future catastrophic wildfires.

Whichever restructuring plan is approved by investors and the bankruptcy judge—probably the company’s, Mehta said—still needs to get approval from state regulators.

“The only unknown now is the Governor or CPUC who could come back with some fatal flaws in the [PG&E] plan,” Mehta wrote. “While the Governor would like to keep competing plans alive to keep [PG&E] honest, we don’t think concerns around [debt]…rise to a fatal flaw level.”

