PG&E Stock Tumbles After California Governor Nixes Plan to Exit Bankruptcy

PG&E stock has dropped roughly 20% in early Monday trading, after California’s governor told the utility that its reorganization plan does not meet regulators’ standards.

Until Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Friday letter, things had been looking up for Pacific Gas and Electric (ticker: PCG) in its chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had reached deals to settle all of the major claims from a series of deadly wildfires started by its equipment in 2017 and 2018. Those agreements made it more likely that shareholders, not bondholders, would maintain control of the company out of bankruptcy, and fueled share-price gains of more than 50% for the month ended Friday.

The stock lost a significant amount of those gains after Gov. Newsom said that the company’s restructuring plan doesn’t comply with the requirements of a law passed earlier this year called AB-1054. That law creates a state fund to cover future wildfire costs, but PG&E can only access the fund if it writes a restructuring plan approved by investors, officials and other stakeholders by the end of June 2020.

Gov. Newsom’s rebuke shifts the balance of power away from shareholders again, according to Citigroup.

“By putting out this letter, the Governor, in our view, is keen to keep the Bondholder plan alive and effectively has signaled to Judge Montali that the shareholder plan isn’t confirmable,” wrote Praful Mehta, an analyst at Citigroup.

Newsom doesn’t discuss the bondholder plan in his letter. But he does take issue with the company’s proposed capital structure after bankruptcy, along with its governance and the potential implications for its safety practices.

In his view, the company’s restructuring plan maxes out all of the potential financing available to the company—other than issuing more equity, which would dilute the shareholders’ existing stakes. That plan would leave PG&E with a significant amount of debt at the holding-company level and “limited tools to finance itself when it needs to access capital to make billions of dollars in safety investments,” he wrote.

He also expects personnel changes on PG&E’s board before it exits bankruptcy, and to develop a plan that would be feasible even if the utility didn’t have access to the state wildfire fund.

“Anything else is irresponsible, a breach of fiduciary duties, and a clear violation of public trust,” he wrote.

So it’s back to the drawing board once again.

