PG&E Stock Is Up Because the Company Is Offering More to Wildfire Victims

Pacific Gas and Electric is intensifying its efforts to reach a deal with one of the key constituencies it needs to win over to exit bankruptcy.

PG&E (ticker: PCG), the utility’s holding company, has increased the size of its offer to settle claims from wildfire victims, who are seeking compensation for uninsured losses, along with damages such as loss of life and emotional distress.

The California utility is now offering $13.5 billion to the group, Barron’s has confirmed. That could provide a challenge to a competing reorganization plan spearheaded by a committee of bondholders led by Pimco and activist investor Elliott Management.

Those bondholders partnered with the wildfire victims to write their plan. Last month, bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali gave that group permission to formally propose their plan.

The utility’s new offer was originally reported by Bloomberg late Monday.

The company was previously offering roughly $8 billion to wildfire victims, according to regulatory filings laying out details of its plan. In September, it reached a $11 billion settlement with insurance claim holders to cover $20 billion of insured wildfire costs.

PG&E filed for protection from its creditors in January, as it faced billions of dollars in potential liabilities for deadly wildfires that its equipment caused in 2017 and 2018. Regulators, politicians and the judge overseeing the bankruptcy have all said that ensuring the wildfire victims are paid in full is a top priority in the proceedings.

The total wildfire costs haven’t been determined yet, and an official cost-estimation process has been happening in a different federal court. A settlement with the wildfire victims would remove much of the uncertainty.

It isn’t clear whether the $13.5 billion payment to wildfire victims would involve equity or cash. But a plaintiff’s attorney representing wildfire victims has cited that number in open court proceedings as a figure the group would be willing to consider.

Shareholders were optimistic about the news in Tuesday morning trading. The utility’s stock was up 7.1%.

