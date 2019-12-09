PG&E Stock Is Soaring, Chevron Is Falling, and the Dow Isn't Doing Much at All

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Which is to say it’s a quiet mid-December morning—the stock market ticking lower, but not by enough that anyone would really notice.

U.S. futures aren’t moving much and neither are overseas markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, for instance, is off less than 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index is up 0.3% and Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is down 0.2%.

In the U.S., Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 future are down less than 0.1%. Nasdaq Composite futures are off just about 0.1%.

While the market is quiet, awaiting more trade news, a few stocks moving in premarket trading.

In fact, embattled California Utility PG&E (PCG) shares are soaring, up almost 27% in premarket trading. Friday, the electricity provider reached a settlement with wildfire victims, clearing one hurdle in its race to exit chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Analyst ratings changes are another factor moving stocks around Monday. Chevron (ticker: CVX) shares, for instance, are down 1.1%. The energy giant was downgraded at Citigroup Monday morning from the equivalent of Buy to Hold.

Macy’s (M) is also having a tough time with the Wall Street analyst community. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares from the equivalent of Hold to Sell. That has the stock off about 2.8% in premarket trading. Analyst Alexandra Walvis cut her price target to $12 a share—20% below recent levels. Only about 12% of analysts covering Macy’s rate shares Buy, far lower than the 55% average buy rating-ratio for stocks in the Dow. Barron’s beat Goldman to it with a bearish article on Macy’s in this week’s issue.

3M (MMM) also caught a downgrade Monday morning. Citigroup downgraded shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold. The stock is off about 1.3% in premarket trading.

Finally, T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S) shares might move Monday. The mobile telephony companies go to court to defend their merger. A coalition of 13 states is suing to block the deal. It’s an unusual situation because the Federal antitrust authorities already approved the combination.

