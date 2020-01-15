PG&E Stock Is Climbing as Investors Get Closer to a Restructuring Deal

The California utility has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy for nearly a year. Now, feuding bondholders and stockholders look to be nearing a truce.

The California utility has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy for nearly a year. Now, feuding bondholders and stockholders look to be nearing a truce.

Two groups of investors who have been fighting for control of PG&E’s bankruptcy process could be nearing a truce. That prompted Citigroup to upgrade the stock to Buy on Tuesday.

The California utility (ticker: PCG) has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy for nearly a year. It filed last year in response to the ballooning potential costs of the deadly 2017 and 2018 wildfires, since regulators found that the company’s equipment had caused those fires. PG&E must exit the bankruptcy process by the end of June to gain access to a $21 billion state fund created to cover the costs of future wildfires.

But since late June, the company and its shareholders have been grappling with a competitor in its reorganization process. A bondholder group led by Elliott Management and Pimco had proposed its own plan to restructure the company, and at one point had recruited the support of uninsured and underinsured wildfire victims. That plan involved a sizable new equity issuance and would have rendered the company’s shares outstanding nearly worthless.

Now the shareholders and bondholders may be nearing a compromise, according to a Bloomberg report and attorney comments in bankruptcy court. That could be good news for PG&E’s stock, says Citigroup analyst Praful Mehta, who upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral in a late Tuesday note.

“Even if the shareholders give a concession to bondholders, the strategic value of [a] deal is significant,” he wrote.

To be sure, the court had already approved the shareholders’ settlement deals with the uninsured and underinsured wildfire victims, as well as their deal with the insurers and investors who own claims to cover insured wildfire costs. Under the terms of the deals, PG&E could retract the nearly $25 billion in settlement offers it had made to both groups if the wildfire victims or insurance claim holders chose to support the bondholder group’s plan.

If the shareholders and bondholders do reach a deal, they still face a major hurdle before PG&E can exit bankruptcy. State regulators appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom must give final approval to any restructuring deal. In December the governor warned the company that its reorganization plan didn’t meet the standards to qualify for access to the state wildfire fund.

Mehta says that a deal between the two investor groups would take away some of the governor’s bargaining power, even with the settlement deals. A court-approved deal would pay wildfire victims half of their $13.5 billion settlement in PG&E shares, which gives the wildfire victims an incentive to cooperate with the company and its shareholders. State officials have prioritized the compensation of uninsured and underinsured wildfire victims through the bankruptcy process.

“Given the victims will stand behind the shareholder plan and will be owners of the pro forma [reorganized] PCG, challenging the shareholder plan publicly will be a tough balancing act for the Governor,” Mehta wrote.

PG&E shares were up 6.1%, at $12.65, in recent trading. The S&P 500 was up 0.4%.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.