PG&E Stock Gets Another Upgrade as Wildfire Costs Look Manageable

PG&E was upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont on Tuesday, two weeks after a Citigroup analyst upgraded the stock.

California’s wildfire season is largely over, and the risk of catastrophe is subsiding. That has earned Pacific Gas & Electric another upgrade from Wall Street.

PG&E (ticker: PCG), the electrical utility’s holding company, was upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont on Tuesday. The vote of confidence comes two weeks after a Citigroup analyst upgraded the stock. It also comes almost exactly one year after PG&E filed for bankruptcy to manage ballooning costs of the deadly wildfires caused by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

In his note upgrading the stock, Fremont argued there is a good chance that the utility will exit bankruptcy court by the end of June.

If it does exit by June 30, any future wildfire costs should be partly covered by a state wildfire fund. A California state law known as AB-1054, passed last year, creates a $21 billion fund, financed half by residents and half by the state’s major investor-owned utilities.

One reason for Fremont’s optimism is that the damages from last October’s Kincade Fire are shaping up to be mild. State regulators haven’t yet determined whether that fire was caused by PG&E’s equipment, but the company did report an incident near the start of the fire.

The Kincade Fire posed one big risk to the bankruptcy proceedings: Any damages that PG&E might owe to victims of 2019 wildfires come before the damages from the prior years’ fires, which were among the most deadly and destructive in California’s history.

But the Kincade fire could end up costing $700 million after insurance, wrote Fremont, a sum that isn’t likely to “derail” the company’s recent deals to settle the costs of the 2017 and 2018 wildfires. To compare, PG&E has agreed to pay $11 billion to cover insured damages, $13.5 billion to cover uninsured damages, and $1 billion to compensate state and local governments for fire costs.

The cost of the Kincade fire is just one of a few remaining open questions in PG&E’s bankruptcy case.

Another important issue is whether regulators will cooperate with a restructuring plan that passes muster with the company’s shareholders. To gain access to the wildfire fund, PG&E also needs the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission.

The commission’s chair was appointed last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has said publicly that he doesn’t think the company’s current restructuring plan complies with AB-1054. But an attorney working with Newsom has said in court that state regulators believe they can work with the company to write a restructuring plan that would comply with the law.

PG&E stock was up 3.8%, at $14.57, in recent trading. The S&P 500 was up 1%.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

