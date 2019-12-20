PG&E Still Has Some Work to Do to Exit Bankruptcy. The Question Is How Much.

PG&E has settled most of its major liabilities for catastrophic wildfires caused by its equipment in 2017 and 2018. It now faces a new type of challenge: settling on a bankruptcy-exit plan that state regulators will approve.

The back story. Pacific Gas & Electric (ticker: PCG) and its shareholders have for months been locked in a fight with creditors to determine which group would control the power company out of bankruptcy.

On one side was the shareholders, which had reached a deal to pay $11 billion to reimburse the insured costs of wildfire damages. Those wildfire-related insurance claims are currently held by insurers and hedge funds, court filings show.

On the other was a bondholder group, led by Pimco and activist hedge fund Elliott Management. The group got legal permission to offer a competing restructuring plan after it won support from a group representing uninsured and underinsured wildfire victims.

PG&E recently raised its offer to the wildfire victims to $13.5 billion, an offer matching the bondholders’ in size. The wildfire victims decided to accept the offer, reached in contentious mediation proceeds, attorneys said at a Dec. 17 hearing.

What’s new. The catch is that both deals require the wildfire claimant groups to vote (or recommend voting) in favor of the company’s reorganization plan or against competing plans. So when Judge Dennis Montali approved both deals earlier in the week, he in effect killed the bondholder group’s restructuring plan.

The company and its shareholders have argued that the plan satisfies requirements for its reorganization imposed in a law called AB-1054. That law creates a state fund—half financed by rate payers—to cover future wildfire costs.

But in a letter last week, California’s governor said PG&E’s restructuring plan “falls woefully short” of the requirements, and called for management to “immediately develop a feasible plan. Anything else is irresponsible, a breach of fiduciary duties, and a clear violation of the public trust.”

Looking ahead. The company clearly still has some work to do. That may include finding new sources of capital, because the governor also said the restructuring plan “leaves the company with limited ability to withstand future financial and operational headwinds.”

But an attorney who attended the Dec. 17 hearing on behalf of the state’s governor didn’t take quite as hostile of a tone.

“We do believe that an AB-1054-compliant plan can be developed in these cases. … I’m not going to tell you it’s this plan,” said Nancy Mitchell of O’Melveny & Myers LLP. But “the governor does respect the [wildfire victims committee’s] decision, as a fiduciary, to move forward on the victims’ settlement today.”

The governor is going to push the utility to change its board’s membership and strengthen its balance sheet. But with the creditor restructuring plan out of the picture, he will now be negotiating those terms primarily with PG&E and its shareholders.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

