PG&E Says Restored Power To 73% Of Customers Impacted By PSPS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corp. (PCG), confirmed Tuesday night that it has restored power to nearly three-quarters, or 75 percent, of the 973,000 customers impacted by the October 26 Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS.

However, the company added that in response to a third consecutive dry, offshore wind event, PG&E began turning power off for safety. As a result, the company expects a total of about 540,000 customers in portions of 27 counties to be impacted.

The sole intent of a PSPS is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire sparked by electrical equipment during extreme weather events, PG&E noted.

PG&E added that about 6,300 personnel and 46 helicopters are standing by to support inspections, repairs from wind damage, and restoration once the company issues the weather "all-clear."

In addition, the company has secured the assistance of approximately 1,100 electric workers to assist with inspections and repairs.

PG&E does not currently expect another wind event in the next seven days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.