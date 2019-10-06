PG&E Says Patrolling Areas Affected By Public Safety Power Shutoff Event

(RTTNews) - At about 9:00 a.m. today, weather conditions improved, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews began patrolling power lines and poles in the areas of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff that began Saturday night, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that its crews are conducting safety inspections of approximately 954 miles of transmission and distribution lines to ensure they are free of damage and safe to energize. Inspections will take place during daylight hours.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff event was initiated Saturday night based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk.

