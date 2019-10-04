PG&E says it has debt financing commitments of $34.35 bln for reorganization

Adds details from court papers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - California power provider PG&E Corp said in court papers on Friday it has received debt financing commitments of $34.35 billion for a planned Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

PG&E in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said the commitments are from leading money center banks and have terms superior to those in a proposed reorganization plan that a group of noteholders want to file for the company.

The commitments will "fully fund" a reorganization plan so PG&E can have a plan confirmed by June 30, 2020, the company said.

PG&E has also obtained more than $14 billion in equity commitments from other investors and has struck an $11 billion settlement with an insurers group and a $1 billion settlement with a group of local governments and public entities hit hard by the wildfires that pushed the company to file for bankruptcy.

San Francisco-based PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January in the aftermath of blazes in 2017 and 2018 blamed on its equipment. At the time, the company anticipated wildfire-related liabilities of more than $30 billion.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)

