PG&E says it has debt financing commitments of $34.35 bln for reorganization

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - California power provider PG&E Corp said in court papers on Friday it has received debt financing commitments of $34.35 billion for a planned Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

PG&E in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said the commitments are from leading money center banks and have terms superior to those in a proposed reorganization plan that a group of noteholders want to file for the company.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by David Gregorio)

