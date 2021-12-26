Markets
PG&E Restores Service To Thousands Of Customers Following Weather-related Outages

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company or PG&E said that its electric and vegetation crews have restored service to thousands of customers following weather-related outages. After a week of on and off rains, a series of holiday winter storms are forecasted to intensify Sunday night into Monday.

PG&E said its crews have restored electric service to nearly 50,000 customers since Christmas morning, with 15,000 customers still experiencing outages as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

PG&E meteorologists forecast low snow levels tonight and tomorrow with heavier snow accumulations in the low to mid elevations. That snow accumulation could lead to increased power outages in some areas.

