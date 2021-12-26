PG&E Restores Service To Thousands Of Customers Following Weather-related Outages

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company or PG&E said that its electric and vegetation crews have restored service to thousands of customers following weather-related outages. After a week of on and off rains, a series of holiday winter storms are forecasted to intensify Sunday night into Monday.

PG&E said its crews have restored electric service to nearly 50,000 customers since Christmas morning, with 15,000 customers still experiencing outages as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

PG&E meteorologists forecast low snow levels tonight and tomorrow with heavier snow accumulations in the low to mid elevations. That snow accumulation could lead to increased power outages in some areas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.