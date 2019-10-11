PG&E Restores Power For More Than Half Of Customers After Safety Power Shutoff

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said that more than half of customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS have had their power restored as of on late Thursday.

The company said it will not be billed customers in impacted areas, and has paused disconnection and collection activities in the areas.

About 426,000 out of a total 738,000 customers have been restored, including full restoration in Humboldt, Siskiyou and Trinity counties. About 312,000 customers remain without power, the company said in a statement.

The company initiated a PSPS on Wednesday due to hot, windy weather across its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, PG&E had identified 11 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working to address repairs.

Areas where all-clear has not yet been declared include portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties as well as Kern County, where a third phase of PSPS was implemented late Thursday morning impacting approximately 4,000 customers. The weather conditions in Kern County are expected to continue into early Friday.

