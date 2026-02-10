PG&E to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

PG&E Corporation PCG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.64% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of PCG’s Q4 Earnings

Rising electric load from electric vehicle adoption, data center expansion and building electrification is expected to have lifted energy consumption, supporting the company’s growth and expansion.



In November 2025, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a PG&E subsidiary, partnered with Nissan and Fermata Energy to launch a first-of-its-kind pilot program. The project demonstrates automated frequency regulation by integrating electric vehicles and bidirectional chargers with a multi-customer microgrid to provide grid support and enhance energy resilience. This initiative can improve grid reliability, reducing outage risks and supporting a more resilient power supply for customers.



In October 2025, the company finished and energized 1,000 miles of underground power lines in high fire-risk areas, which PG&E describes as the largest utility-led undergrounding initiative to mitigate wildfire risk and nearly eliminate fire threats in those regions. This effort improves customer safety and service reliability by substantially reducing wildfire-related outages and disruptions.



Higher sales expectations, and reduced non-fuel operating and maintenance expenses are likely to have supported PG&E’s fourth-quarter earnings. New electric and gas rates that came into service during the previous quarters are anticipated to have boosted the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Q4 Expectations for PCG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $7.21 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 8.8%.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 16.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PCG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PG&E this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.46%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PCG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 9.9%.



IDACORP, Inc. IDA is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 74 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 58 cents per share.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.