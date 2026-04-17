PG&E to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

PG&E Corporation PCG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23,2026, before market open. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.47% in the last four quarters.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of PCG’s Q1 Earnings

Rising electric load, driven by increasing electric vehicle adoption, rapid data center expansion and continued building electrification, is expected to have meaningfully lifted overall energy consumption. This steady demand growth likely provided a strong foundation for the company’s ongoing expansion efforts, while also supporting revenue stability in the first quarter.



Higher sales expectations, combined with a reduction in non-fuel operating and maintenance expenses, are likely to have further strengthened PG&E’s bottom line.



Additionally, the implementation of new electric and gas rates in previous quarters is anticipated to have contributed positively, offering improved rate recovery and enhancing earnings visibility for the quarter.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Q1 Expectations for PCG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.38 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.7%.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 37 cents, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 12.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PCG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PG&E this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PCG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CMS Energy CMS is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 13.7%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 83 cents per share.



Consolidated Edison ED is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.39 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.