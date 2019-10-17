PG&E Reiterates Commitment To Plan Of Reorganization

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company reiterated commitment to its plan of reorganization. The Plan will satisfy all wildfire claims in full, and presents a viable path for PG&E to achieve regulatory approval and confirmation of its Plan in advance of the June 30, 2020 statutory deadline, the company said.

PG&E said it will be able to participate in the state's new go-forward wildfire fund, by resolving the Chapter 11 prior to the end of June 2020.

This week, PG&E confirmed that it has finalized commitments from several leading financial institutions totaling $34.5 billion to provide debt financing in support of its Plan.

The company said its plan would compensate wildfire victims and certain limited public entities from a trust funded for their benefit in an amount to be determined in an estimation proceeding not to exceed $8.4 billion.

The company will compensate insurance subrogation claimants from a trust funded for their benefit in the amount of $11 billion in accordance with the terms of the Subrogation Claims Settlement and Restructuring Support Agreement, to be approved by the Bankruptcy Court, the company said.

The company would pay $1 billion in full settlement of the claims of certain public entities like cities and counties relating to the wildfires, as previously announced.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.