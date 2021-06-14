PG&E reclassifies 51 bcf of working natgas in California storage

Adds company and industry background

June 14 (Reuters) - California energy company PG&E Corp's PCG.N Pacific Gas and Electric Co unit said it has reclassified 51 billion cubic feet (bcf) of working gas in storage to base gas as a result of a 2019 state rate case.

Analysts said if all of that gas is reclassified in one weekly storage report, it would be the biggest change in recent memory and would mean the amount of working gas available in stockpiles would be much less than previously thought.

Working gas is the gas utilities can remove from storage. Base gas is the gas that stays in storage to keep pressure in the facility.

"The total amount of gas in storage is still the same," a spokesperson for the company said in an email on Monday, noting only the classification of that gas changed.

The spokesperson said the company never withdraws all of its working gas.

"The amount of gas we will cycle through our facilities over the next year will be similar to last year ... and we do not anticipate any reliability issues as a result of this new reclassification," the spokesperson said.

PG&E said in a release that the reclassification would show up in the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly storage report for the week ended June 18.

PG&E said it recently changed its accounting records to reflect the reclassification as part of its implementation of changes authorized in the 2019 rate case.

All reclassifications since July 2015 were less than 10 bcf, according to EIA data going back that far.

Analysts at Cowen & Co said the reclassification means PG&E will have around 21 bcf in storage, down from about 73 bcf before the announcement.

In addition to its three storage facilities in California, which had a working gas capacity of 102 bcf, according to federal data, PG&E said on its website that it also stores gas at other sites.

