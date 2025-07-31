PG&E Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PG&E Corporation ( PCG ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 6.1%. The bottom line was in line with the prior-year quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 24 cents per share, in line with the prior-year quarter.

PCG’s Revenue Update

PCG reported second-quarter total revenues of $5.90 billion, down 1.5% from $5.99 billion registered in the year-ago period. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 billion by 6.6%.

Operational Highlights of PCG

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $4.80 billion, down 1% from the prior-year reported figure.

The company reported an operating income of $1.10 billion compared with $1.13 billion in the prior year.

Interest expenses totaled $792 million compared with $812 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Condition of PCG

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.49 billion compared with $0.94 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $3.91 billion for the first six months of 2025 compared with $2.97 billion in the first six months of 2024.

Capital expenditures totaled $5.70 billion during the first six months compared with $4.94 billion in the first six months of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the long-term debt amounted to $54.00 billion compared with $53.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

PCG’s 2025 Guidance

PG&E reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance. The company still expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $1.48-$1.52 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings, pegged at $1.50 per share, is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

PCG’s Zacks Rank

PG&E currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Release

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.

NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.

In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of $1.36, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 0.7%. The bottom line also declined 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.43.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

