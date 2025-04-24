Markets
PCG

PG&E Q1 Results Miss Estimates; Cuts FY25 Earnings View, Backs Core Earnings Forecast - Update

April 24, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG), while reporting weak profit in its first quarter below market estimates, on Thursday trimmed its earnings view for fiscal 2025 on a reported basis. Further, the company maintained core earnings outlook.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, PG&E shares were losing around 1.9 percent to trade at $17.21.

For fiscal 2025, PG&E now expects earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.35 per share, lower than previous estimate of $1.30 to $1.36 per share.

The company continues to expect core earnings of $1.48 to $1.52 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its first quarter, PG&E's earnings totaled $607 million or $0.28 per share, down from $732 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Core earnings were $728 million or $0.33 per share for the period, compared to earnings of $800 million or $0.37 per share for first-quarter 2024..

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1 percent to $5.983 billion from $5.861 billion last year. The Street expected revenues of $6.02 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.