Bearish flow noted in PG&E (PCG) with 24,377 puts trading, or 20x expected. Most active are Jan-25 20 puts and Sep-25 17 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 22,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.32, while ATM IV is up over 7 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PCG:
- PG&E 48.662M share Spot Secondary priced at $20.55
- PG&E put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- PG&E announces concurrent offerings of common stock, convertible preferred stock
- PG&E raises quarterly dividend to 2.5c per share
- PG&E sees FY24 adjusted EPS $1.34-$1.37, consensus $1.36
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.