PG&E put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in PG&E (PCG) with 24,377 puts trading, or 20x expected. Most active are Jan-25 20 puts and Sep-25 17 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 22,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.32, while ATM IV is up over 7 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.