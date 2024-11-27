PG&E price target raised to $26 from $24 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on PG&E to $26 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company made a filing with the California Public Utilities Commission requesting a new rate structure for large loads, which if approved, would require the transmission-level customer to prepay the investment required to serve them, in return for a quicker hookup to the electric grid, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

