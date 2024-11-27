PG&E price target raised to $26 from $24 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on PG&E to $26 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company made a filing with the California Public Utilities Commission requesting a new rate structure for large loads, which if approved, would require the transmission-level customer to prepay the investment required to serve them, in return for a quicker hookup to the electric grid, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PCG:
- Soros boosts stake in AstraZeneca, exits Apple position
- Third Point exits Alphabet, cuts stakes in Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple
- Itron and PG&E collaborate in EV charging innovation
- PG&E’s Diablo Canyon to implement AI software from Atomic Canyon, Reuters says
- PG&E up 1% to $21.40 after California’s Atomic Canyon announces deal
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.