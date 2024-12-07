PG&E price target raised to $26 from $22 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton raised the firm’s price target on PG&E to $26 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm increased the company’s earnings outlook.
- PG&E put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- PG&E 48.662M share Spot Secondary priced at $20.55
- PG&E announces concurrent offerings of common stock, convertible preferred stock
- PG&E raises quarterly dividend to 2.5c per share
- PG&E sees FY24 adjusted EPS $1.34-$1.37, consensus $1.36
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.