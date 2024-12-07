PG&E price target raised to $26 from $22 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton raised the firm’s price target on PG&E to $26 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm increased the company’s earnings outlook.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:

Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.