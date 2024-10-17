News & Insights

PG&E: Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Event Could Affect Approx. 20,000 Customers

October 17, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company said, given the forecasted strong northerly winds and current dry vegetation conditions, PG&E has sent advanced notifications to customers in targeted areas where power may need to be proactively shut off for safety to reduce wildfire risk. The duration and extent of power outages will depend on the weather in each area.

The company noted that the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff event could affect approximately 20,000 customers in portions of the counties. Not all customers will be affected for the entire period.

