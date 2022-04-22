PG&E (PCG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PG&E Corporation PCG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28 before the opening bell.

In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 8.11%.

Let's take a closer look at the factors that are likely to get reflected in PG&E’s upcoming results.

Factors to Note

During the January-March 2022 quarter, the company’s service territories witnessed mostly warmer-than-normal temperature. Such weather patterns are likely to have boosted electricity demand among customers. This, in turn, might have favored the to-be-reported quarter's top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.97 billion, suggesting growth of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

PG&E’s strong cost-reduction efforts, along with successful settlement agreements pertaining to the cost recovery for wildfire mitigation, are expected to have contributed favorably to its quarterly bottom line. Also, active asset management strategies adopted by the company are expected to have bolstered its earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 13% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PCG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



PG&E has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilities players you may want to consider, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



The Southern Company SO has an Earnings ESP of +11.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Southern Company’s first-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $5.88 billion and $1.07, respectively. SO has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.33%.

Atmos Energy ATO has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atmos Energy’s first-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $1.49 billion and $2.36, respectively. ATO has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 4.40%.

Dominion Energy D has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion Energy’s first-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $4.30 billion and $1.17, respectively. D has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.09%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.