Is PG&E (PCG) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PG&E (PCG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PG&E is one of 110 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PG&E is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCG's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PCG has returned about 4.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 3.9%. This means that PG&E is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Sabesp (SBS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.2%.

The consensus estimate for Sabesp's current year EPS has increased 231.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PG&E belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that PCG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sabesp, however, belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #115. The industry has moved +1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to PG&E and Sabesp as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.