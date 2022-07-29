PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Seems To Be Using A Lot Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is PG&E's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 PG&E had debt of US$48.3b, up from US$42.6b in one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NYSE:PCG Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

How Strong Is PG&E's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, PG&E had liabilities of US$15.0b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$76.5b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$239.0m as well as receivables valued at US$8.98b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$82.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$21.4b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, PG&E would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

PG&E shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.0 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. On a lighter note, we note that PG&E grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year. If sustained, this growth should make that debt evaporate like a scarce drinking water during an unnaturally hot summer. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PG&E's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, PG&E burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both PG&E's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. We should also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like PG&E commonly do use debt without problems. Overall, it seems to us that PG&E's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that PG&E is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

