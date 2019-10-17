US Markets

PG&E noteholders, wildfire victims file formal reorganization plan

Noteholders of PG&E Corp and a committee for victims of the wildfires that pushed the power producer into bankruptcy filed a formal reorganization plan on Thursday for the company, proposing they get effectively all of its new shares.

The plan filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, over PG&E's wishes, proposes the noteholders buy $15.5 billion in new shares, giving them 59.3% of equity. The plan also proposes issuing 40.6% new PG&E stock to fund a fire victims trust valued at $12.75 billion.

