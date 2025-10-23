PG&E Narrows 2025 Non-GAAP Core Earnings Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) said it is narrowing full year 2025 non-GAAP core earnings guidance to the range of $1.49 to $1.51 per share, from the prior range of $1.48 to $1.52. Also, the company is initiating 2026 non-GAAP core earnings guidance in the range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share. The company reaffirmed at least 9% annual non-GAAP core EPS growth guidance for 2027-2030.

PG&E Corporation recorded third-quarter income available for common shareholders of $847 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with $576 million, or $0.27 per share, a year ago. Non-GAAP core earnings were $1.14 billion, or $0.50 per share, compared to $791 million, or $0.37 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose to $6.25 billion from $5.94 billion last year.

